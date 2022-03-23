Priya Ahuja Rajda: Constant fear during the lockdown led me to depression

Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda, known for shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Shubh Vivah, says delivering her first born before the first lockdown was truly a big challenge for her.

“Being a first-time mother, I went crazy. When lockdown was announced, I was sure all will be over in 21 days and things will be back on track. With no maid help I had to do entire home chores and look after the baby as well. Though my husband was a blessing, but still all the chaos and the constant fear led me to clinical anxiety and depression. And I still face issues because of that,” says the Kumkum, Humaari Betiyo ka Vivah and Zaara actor.

Rajda, who has roots in Agra, adds, “The fright of being locked up was driving me nuts thinking kuch ho gya toh kaha jayenge….because everything was closed. Then postpartum does being along baby blues for many.”

Talking more about her experience, Rajda shares, “As baby products were not added to essentials at that time, so it was very difficult for new parents like us to acquire them. I remember how we arranged baby’s few items along with his bath chair after much effort. We had to take help from our acquaintances to ultimately find what we required.”

On career front Rajda, resumed shooting after the second lockdown.

“My husband, who is also the director of TMKOC, resumed shoot post lockdown. Also, they shot for a major chunk in Daman staying there in bio-bubble. I too resumed work for my character of Rita reporter,” says Rajda.

The actor started her career with shows on Doordarshan says, “It was not an easy journey. I met wrong people and also faced a lot of rejections. I saw a really distressing part of the city. But by the end of the year, I got a show on DD and more work followed. Joining entrainment industry back in 2006 was definitely not an easy choice also my parents were a bit rigid and wanted me return after my very first TV show. I had to literally run from my house to continue working in the industry. Once back in Mumbai I took up another show Kahkashan and Aisi ki Taisi for a different channel.”

Currently, Rajda is shooting for projects that requires less of her time. “I have been doing TV for 16 years now. Television projects are highly flexible whereas OTT has set schedules and are time bound too. I want to take up shows that are worth it to leave my baby behind.”