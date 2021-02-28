Priyanka Chopra fans want to know her reaction after this raunchy moment with Nick Jonas on Saturday Night Live

Singer Nick Jonas hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) and every bit was as hilarious as expected. However, there were clearly some extra scandalous moments.

In one skit, Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick posed her usual, uncomfortable questions to Nick and the singer was left short of words. Now, of course, the entire skit was scripted, but Nick's reactions still made it so amusing.

Dionne asked Nick about his songs, why he is so boring on The Voice, would he fight Wendy Williams for her and finally, about a very intimate detail. She pulled up a picture of his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra and said, "Your wife looks like this. Now show us your p**is."

The crowd broke into loud gasps and then laughter at Nick's horrified expression. Fans on social media are desperately waiting for Priyanka to react to the skit. "I needs Priyanka reaction," wrote one. "Knew there was going to be a Priyanka Chopra reference. Loved it," wrote another. "Yes @priyankachopra is HOT AS HELL," wrote another.

On the show, Nick also played the new lawn-mowing guy to Julia Louis Dreyfus and Prince Charming who may have had sex with one of Cinderella's mice instead. He sang a song from his new album Spaceman, and his brother Kevin Jonas also made an appearance, just to make sure that the Jonas Brothers were not broken up.

After the show ended, Priyanka took to Instagram to share picture of her television screen after watching the episode at early morning in London. Before he took to the stage, Nick also received a special note from Regé-Jean Page, who hosted last week's episode.

The next episode will be hosted by SNL veteran Maya Rudolph. But fans will have to wait for almost an entire month before they get to see her.