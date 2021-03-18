Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out, actor talks about why she decided to 'address her life'

OWN has released the first long promo for an upcoming episode of Super Soul, featuring Priyanka Chopra as the guest. She will be interviewed by host Oprah Winfrey, who recently shook the world with her interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the new promo, Oprah asks Priyanka about her recently released memoir and why this was the right time to bring it out. Replying to her question, Priyanka said that the coronavirus lockdown finally gave her the time to catch up on her writing. She also is in a more secure place now in her 30s, than she was in her 20s.

"I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. I think that really helped me address my life," she said.

In another compilation of clips from upcoming interviews, Oprah had asked Priyanka about starting a family with husband Nick Jonas. The actor, in what was most likely a smartly edited clip, was seen sighing at the question.

During her recent, 'bombshell' interview with Meghan and Harry, Oprah talked all about life at the Buckingham Palace and that of a royal. Meghan revealed shocking details of how she had to face racist vitriol from the UK press and how the palace staff and even the royal family did not come to her support. She even revealed the seemingly racist discussion the family may have had about the skin tone of her son. Meghan is the first person of colour to have married into the British royal family.

Meghan and Priyanka are also friends since the former's days as an actor. Priyanka was also invited to the royal wedding in 2018 in London.