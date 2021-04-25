Pulkit Bangia: Nobody should lose work, means of earning

Dehradun lad and actor Pulkit Bangia, best remembered for his characters in shows like ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’ and ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’, feels acting cannot be taught. “It’s a fact that learning how to act or to be front of the camera is nowhere a textbook course. I have learnt it all, while being on the job and for me that was the best way to be trained. I believe in staying focused and working hard, so that’s how a camera once a shy guy like me became a camera-friendly actor,” said the ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ actor.

Pulkit took up acting on persistence of his mother. “I was in school and had no thoughts of taking up acting as a profession but then my mother was very adamant. It was on her behest that I went for auditions to Mumbai and regularly travelled to complete my studies. My first break came from my first audition itself that was for an episodic followed by show ‘Main Na Bhoolungi’.

Talking about how he’s coping with ongoing pandemic surge, Pulkit said, “Life is back to square one. It’s tough for all but our only focus is to see…ke sabka ghar chalta rahe, nobody should lose work and means of earning. We are trying our best to support daily wage staffers. Rest is in God’s hand.”

Currently, Pulkit is seen playing young and a rearing to go character, “Yes, I’m playing this guy Vikram Rajawat in the TV daily ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega.’ The role is very close to my choice of roles and it gives me complete satisfaction as an actor. Next, if all stays okay, I also plan to be part of a web series to start from June.”