Raghu Ram once asked Anu Malik if he was guilty of plagiarism, composer hit back saying ‘aap bhi chor hai’

Raghu Ram once asked singer-composer Anu Malik if he was guilty of plagiarism. Anu hit back by suggesting that Raghu was guilty of the same and listed out his original compositions. The exchange took place on an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat, which originally premiered in 2017.

In a video shared on Instagram, Raghu is seen asking, “Kya aapne apne career mein koi dhun churaayi hai (Have you ever stolen someone else’s tune and presented it as your own)?” Anu replied, “Has liye? Ab jawaab diya jayega. Main aapko ek baat batana chahta hoon, mujhe nahi pata tha aap aisa sawaal karne wale hai. Aapki zubaan mujhe lagta hai bohot lambi hai, usko zara theek karte hai. Yeh jo aapne sawaal kiya hai na, yeh pehle 11 journalists aur kar chuke hai, toh aap bhi chor hai. Aapne bhi unka sawaal churaya (Have you finished laughing? Now hear my answer. You have a loose tongue, I need to shut you up. I did not know you would ask this question. This question you asked me has already been asked to me by 11 journalists before, so you are a thief as well. You also stole their question).’

Anu continued that ‘nobody in this world is original’, except God. He pointed to his fellow guests on the show, actors Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet, and said that they must have been inspired by somebody, but that does not make them thieves. He posed the same question to Raghu and said that he must also have been inspired by someone in his life, and asked if that made him a thief.

“No, you are inspired. But after having said that, kya aapne Border ka music suna (did you listen to the music of Border)? Original. LOC Kargil? Original. Main Hoon Na? Original. Abhi teen rashtriya puraskaar mile Anu Malik ko, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (My song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage got three National Awards). Original. Bhaisaab, udhaar ki taangein lekar Anu Malik itna lamba safar nahi kar sakta tha (Brother, Anu Malik could not have had such a long journey on rented legs),” he added.

Recently, a video of Raghu’s Indian Idol audition from several years ago went viral online, in which he called Anu, a judge on the show, ‘rude’. Raghu told Anu, “I don’t like people being rude to me. I am sure you don’t like people being rude to you.”