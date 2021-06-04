Home / Entertainment / Tv / When Himesh Reshammiya’s duplicate showed up at Indian Idol audition and Anu Malik walked out. Watch
A man dressed like Himesh Reshammiya once auditioned for Indian Idol.
A man dressed like Himesh Reshammiya once auditioned for Indian Idol.
tv

When Himesh Reshammiya’s duplicate showed up at Indian Idol audition and Anu Malik walked out. Watch

  • A man dressed like Himesh Reshammiya once came to audition for Indian Idol and left the judges unimpressed. In fact, Anu Malik and Alisha Chinai even left midway.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:49 PM IST

Indian Idol, currently in its twelfth season, has been running on television for several years. While singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is one of the judges of Indian Idol 12, did you know that there was a time when his duplicate came to try his luck on the show? Singer-composer Anu Malik, who was one of the judges at the time, even walked out during the audition.

A man from Orissa, who introduced himself as Salim ‘Devdas’ Ahmad, came wearing a leather jacket and cap, much like Himesh did in the mid-2000s. He entered the room singing Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Singer Alisha Chinai, who was on the judges’ panel, suggested that Salim’s look was inspired but he denied it. “Kyun milta julta hai? Main jo hoon, main hoon na (Why should I look like someone else? I am myself),” he said.

As Salim began singing Kahin Karti Hogi Woh Mera Intezar from Phir Kab Milogi, Alisha asked him to stop several times but he continued till he finished. “Aap ek gaana gayiye jinki poshaak pehni hai aapne (Sing one song of the singer you are dressed like),” Anu told him.

“But soch lo, poora gaana sunna padega (think about it, we are going to have to listen to the entire song). We are going to be tortured to death,” Alisha warned. Salim began singing Aye Meri Zohrajabeen from Phir Hera Pheri.

Also see: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is now ‘officially a teenager’. See photos

Mid-song, Anu and Alisha excused themselves from the audition, leaving their co-judges, lyricist Javed Akhtar and singer Udit Narayan, to bear the brunt.

Salim was rejected but before leaving the room, he grabbed the audition pass card lying in front of Anu and made a run for it. He was caught by security and the card was retrieved before he was escorted out.

An angry Anu thundered, “Yeh mazaak nahi chal raha hai, Indian Idol (this show is not a joke)!” Javed said that ‘unstable’ people like Salim must not be allowed to come for the audition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himesh reshammiya indian idol anu malik + 1 more

Related Stories

Rahul Vaidya participated in the first season of Indian Idol.
Rahul Vaidya participated in the first season of Indian Idol.
tv

When Rahul Vaidya’s Indian Idol performance left judge Sonu Nigam aghast

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • An old video of Rahul Vaidya from his Indian Idol days has resurfaced online. In the clip, he is seen getting reprimanded by judges Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Kakkar participated in the second season of Indian Idol.
Neha Kakkar participated in the second season of Indian Idol.
tv

When Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Before she became one of the judges of Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar was a contestant on the show. Then-judge Anu Malik was unimpressed with her audition. Watch the throwback video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.