Mona Singh reveals why she is ‘not in any hurry’ to go on honeymoon with husband Shyam Rajagopalan

Actor Mona Singh said that she is yet to go on a honeymoon with her husband, producer Shyam Rajagopalan. The couple got married on December 27, 2019, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the world.

In an interview, Mona said that she and Shyam are ‘not in any hurry’, as the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. For them, everyone’s well-being takes priority over their leisure, she added.

Talking to a leading daily, Mona said, “Since the time we have gotten married, we are living in a lockdown. We haven’t been able to go for our honeymoon yet, but I want the world to first heal. We are not in any hurry now because for both of us, recovery of people is more important than our leisure. The pandemic should get over first.”

Mona became a household name with her debut television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, in which she played the titular role. She went on to star in serials such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Mona revealed how Shyam asked her to marry him on her birthday in 2019. Calling it a ‘super bad’ proposal, she said that he asked her to join him shopping and on the way, he stopped his car at the turning of a road and blurted out, “Will you marry me?” Out of nervousness, he slipped the ring on her finger, without even waiting for her answer.

Mona said that Shyam’s car was blocking the road and other vehicles were honking behind them, so she asked him to move forward. “Usne gaadi chalani shuru ki, phir kehta hai, ‘Oho, song toh play karna bhool gaya, yeh lo song!’ (He started driving ahead and realised he forgot to play the song while proposing, so he played it after everything was done). Super bad, but I have a story to tell,” she laughed.

Mona will be seen next in a supporting role in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film is set to release this Christmas.

