Mona Singh ties the knot with banker Shyam in dream wedding, Rakshanda Khan and Gaurav Gera attend the nuptials. See pics

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 15:22 IST

Television actor Mona Singh tied the knot with beau Shyam, an investment banker from South India, on Friday in the presence of close friends and family. The actor decked up in a red lehenga and a huge mangtika along with kaleere and other bridal jewellery while the groom wore a yellow sherwani for the nuptials.

Pictures of Mona sitting alongside the groom as they read their wedding vows as per Hindu customs have surfaced online. Her Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera shared a picture of her all-red bridal look with her back to the camera on his Instagram stories.

Mona Singh decks up in red.

Mona Singh and Shyam groove to the music.

Rakshanda Khan, who also shared screen space with the actor in the show posted a video of the newlyweds having some fun on the dance floor. Mona can be seen spinning in her red lehenga as the song Ye Jo Unme Halka Halka Gurur Hai plays in the background. She shared another video showing Mona dancing with the other guests post the ceremony.

The wedding was followed by a mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Thursday. While Mona wore a pink kurta and floral jewellery for the mehendi, she chose a red ethnic attire for the sangeet. Pictures of Mona posing for candid selfies with the guests are now online.

Mona Singh during her mehendi ceremony.

Mona was last seen in web series M.O.M Mission Over Mars, also starring Sakshi Tanwar in a prominent role. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor was in a hurry to wrap up her acting commitments by December 14. The actor, who is currently shooting for the next season of another web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, had reportedly requested the makers to tweak the show to accommodate her plans.

Mona will also be seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s next, Laal Singh Chaddha. She had starred in their 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

