Raghu Ram wishes ex-wife Sugandha Garg on birthday, asks if son Rhythm can call her 'aunty'

Raghu Ram on Thursday took to social media to wish his ex-wife Sugandha Garg a happy birthday. He joking asked if his son Rhythm can address her as 'aunty' now.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Sugandha Garg and Raghu Ram divorced in 2018.(Twitter)

Television personality Raghu Ram on Thursday wished his ex-wife Sugandha Garg on her birthday. He took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Sugandha holding his baby, Rhythm.

Raghu and his wife, Natalie Di Luccio, welcomed the baby boy in 2020. Raghu in his birthday post joked if Rhythm can call Sugandha 'aunty'. "Happy birthday to this mad monkey. Rhythm wants to know if at least now he can call you aunty," he wrote.

A screenshot of Raghu Ram's post.

Raghu and Sugandha, who were married for over a decade, share a cordial relationship. He had said in a 2018 interview that Sugandha was the first to know when he began dating Natalie. "Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They've had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the dos and don'ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time," he had told Mumbai Mirror.

Also read: Raghu Ram gives wife Natalie Di Luccio a haircut, jokes she ‘doesn’t realise the monster she’s created’

Sugandha had celebrated Rhythm's birth with an Instagram post in which she described the baby's parents as 'warriors'. She had written, "A photo to commemorate the passing of time..Welcome Rhythm...You’ve been born to warriors." Sugandha also gave Raghu and Natalie some parenting advice – to take it easy. She wrote, “P.S:Please fly easy on advice and boxes of cool, progressive and modern.There is a brand new baby asking you to be relaxed and vulnerable..if you don’t then you know what’s gonna happen...the rhythms’ gonna get you.”

