Raghu Ram gives wife Natalie Di Luccio a haircut, jokes she ‘doesn’t realise the monster she’s created’

tv

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:47 IST

With salons in many parts of the country closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and people hesitant to go to the hairdresser, many are taking up the scissors themselves for an at-home haircut. Actor, television host and producer Raghu Ram gave his wife Natalie Di Luccio a trim and joked that she has created a ‘monster’.

Raghu took to Instagram to share a picture in which Natalie was seen smiling and showing off her new haircut as he cut away with a pair of scissors. “Guess who gave @nataliediluccio a #LockdownHaircut! She likes it, but doesn’t realise the monster she’s created. My war on hair has begun! VENGEANCE WILL BE MIIIIIINE!!!,” he wrote in his caption.

A few days ago, Natalie had shared the same picture on Instagram and written, “Never in a MILLION years did I ever think I’d let @instaraghu cut my hair. That too, with a dull pair of kitchen scissors. Not bad though, right? @instaraghu new profession? Would you guys be brave enough to get this man to cut your hair? #desperatetimescallfordesperatemeasures #lockdownhaircut.”

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor recalls fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, describes him as ‘one who makes you feel special’

Raghu and Natalie are spending time with their son, Rhythm, who was born in January this year. He has been sharing pictures of their baby on Instagram. Recently, he shared photos of the little one bonding with their dog and wrote, “Irresistible force meets immovable object. #LuttleRhythm #ZukZuk #DogsAndBabies #DogsOfInstagram #Dogstagram.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he had expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer,” he had said.

Raghu was last seen as the host of the Amazon Prime Video reality show Skulls and Roses, alongside his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more