Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Mahajan wants Abhinav Shukla to send him 1 million dollars, fans say 'you are lit'
Rahul Mahajan wants Abhinav Shukla to send him 1 million dollars, fans say ‘you are lit’

Rahul Mahajan jokingly asked Abhinav Shukla for a million dollars as the latter touched one million followers on Instagram. Fans were in splits at the comment.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Rahul Mahajan poses with Abhinav Shukla.

As Abhinav Shukla hit one million followers on Instagram on his wedding anniversary with Rubina Dilaik on Monday, their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan made a rather funny request. “Congratulations, please send 1m dollars by night,” he wrote on the post.

On Monday, Abhinav Shukla shared a screenshot of his followers touching a million, and called it a gift from his fans on his anniversary with Rubina Dilaik. “So my Fans gifted me this on my Anniv! 1 M it is !! Wund’t have been possible without your support!” he wrote.

Rahul Mahajan asked Abhinav to give him a million dollars for the achievement. Fans could not stop laughing. “@therahulmahajan haha youu are lit,” one replied to his comment. “@therahulmahajan sir we miss your cute comments,” another wrote, while a third called him ‘one hilarious guy’. Many also dropped laughing emojis.

A screengrab of Abhinav Shukla’s Instagram post.

Several fans also congratulated Abhinav on his achievement. “Congratulations love. So happy & proud to be a part of it,” one commented. Another said, “Trust me u deserve manyyyyyyy manyyyyyyt moreeeeeee.” A third wrote, “Yay! You rule! No one else measures up! Many Congratulations My SHER, My jungle boy, my Angel @ashukla09.”

Also read | KRK asks Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan to ‘save entire Bollywood’ by acting in his film: ‘I will stop reviewing’

Abhinav has just finished shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, and is set to return to India soon. He and Rubina celebrated their relationship milestone long-distance, with a video call. Her crew and sister Jyotika Dilaik surprised her with cakes.

Before leaving for Cape Town, Abhinav talked to Hindustan Times about shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 during the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s a tough time for everyone and I am grateful to God that I am working. What we are doing will finally entertain the people, take the pain away a little. That is how I have convinced myself,” he said.

rahul mahajan abhinav shukla bigg boss 14

