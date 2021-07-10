Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s sangeet rehearsal video drops online, fan notices Aly Goni connection. Watch

With less than a week to go for their wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are busy with the preparations. A video of the couple rehearsing a dance performance for their sangeet ceremony was shared online by a paparazzo account. Fans were excited to see the clip.

The video was a montage of short clips of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar rehearsing for their joint sangeet performance. They were also seen practising for their solo performances.

Fans could not keep calm. “Super excited to see their dance,” one wrote, while another said, “The charming couple rkv disha.” A third joked about the song in the background being a nod to Rahul’s close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni. “Aly Aly wow what a song,” the fan wrote, adding laughing and heart emojis.

Rahul and Disha will tie the knot on July 16, they announced in a statement earlier this week. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” they wrote, adding the hashtag #TheDisHulWedding.

Last year, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her while he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. As he did not have any means of getting in touch with her, he asked her to convey her decision to the makers. She publicly accepted his proposal when she went on the show as a special guest for a Valentine’s Day episode.

Rahul, who started his singing career as a contestant on the reality show Indian Idol, was seen on Bigg Boss 14. He will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Meanwhile, Disha is known for acting in shows such as Woh Apna Sa and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.