Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor defends his film choices, says people ‘just want to be nasty’ no matter what he does

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya in 2016, defended his film choices. In a post that is now pinned to his Twitter profile, he said that he is ‘living out (his) own dream’ by doing the films he has always wanted to do. He added that he is not in the film industry to ‘fulfil others’ expectations’.

Taking to Twitter, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, “Bhavesh Joshi Ak vs Ak and Spotlight are very much the kinds of films I’ve always wanted to do and I’m happy to be living out my own dream. It would be foolish of me to expect everyone to understand me but I’m here to live for me and not to fulfil others expectations.”

One fan praised Harsh Varrdhan and wrote, “And those are some of my fave movies, and hope you keep surprising us with your movie choices.” Replying to him, the actor wrote, “Thanks… sometimes I feel no matter what I do people just want to be nasty unnecessarily… very toxic .. thanks for your support.”

Harsh Varrdhan, after making his acting debut with Mirzya, starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He followed it up with an extended cameo in AK vs AK, in which he played a fictionalised version of himself. Most recently, he was seen in the Netflix anthology Ray, in Vasan Bala’s segment titled Spotlight.

Recently, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Harsh Varrdhan said that a ‘small minority’ of the audience hates him because he is Anil Kapoor’s son, despite his efforts to carve his own niche in Bollywood by taking up ‘alternative’ and non-conformist films. “Obviously, no matter how well I do, no matter how many films I do, no matter what I achieve in life, there will be a small minority of people that will want to hate me because I’m Anil Kapoor’s son,” he said.

Harsh Varrdhan will be seen next in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, which will also star Anil. The film, directed by Kannan Iyer, will be adapted from the former air rifle shooter’s autobiography, A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

