Rahul Vaidya on Carry Minati's roast of Bigg Boss: 'Some people make their name by defaming others'

YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati, posted a roast of the popular reality show Bigg Boss earlier this week. In it, he dragged almost all the contestants of the latest, 14th season of the show, including singer Rahul Vaidya.

On Tuesday, Rahul took to Twitter to share his reaction to the video. He said that people like Ajey have made a career out of badmouthing others. "Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai... @CarryMinati maza aya bro (Some people earn a name for themselves through their hard work while others earn it by defaming others. @CarryMinati, t was fun bro," he wrote in his tweet.

In the video, Ajey called Rahul the 'backbencher' of Bigg Boss who only sings but never focus on 'studies'. He also joked about how he left the show by his own choice but returned soon after.

Rahul was among the finalists on the show. He took the second spot after Rubina Dilaik was crowned the winner.

Previously, Carry Minati had addressed accusations of bullying levelled against him. He was speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want when he revealed that he always takes the permission of the person he roasts.

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from brother Jahaan's at-home birthday party with parents Maheep, Sanjay

He said, “First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video.”

His roast of Bigg Boss has got 22 million views in two days and he has 30.4 million subscribers on YouTube.