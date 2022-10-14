Rahul Vaidya touches Disha Parmar's feet as she fasts for him on Karwa Chauth, leaves fans impressed. Watch

Rahul Vaidya left netizens impressed with his gesture for his wife Disha Parmar on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Rahul and Disha, who tied the knot in July last year, celebrated their second Karwa Chauth on Thursday. Rahul touched Disha's feet and wrote a sweet note for her as he honoured her on the festival. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth mehendi features Nick Jonas' initials. See pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karwa Chauth is an annual festival where Hindu women fast for a long and healthy life for their husbands, and some men have also started doing the same for their wives in recent years. Disha Parmar too kept a fast for her musician husband, and the two took to social media to share pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Rahul took to his Instagram account late Thursday night to share a video that showed Disha opening her fast by looking at the moon and then at Rahul, before drinking water and eating sweets from his hands. After completing the ritual, Disha hugged Rahul, and also touched his feet. He immediately returned the actor's gesture and touched her feet, as she tried to stop him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul set the video to his song Ambara De Taare. In the caption, he wrote for Disha, "Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling which really can’t be explained. I love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth." Disha also shared some pictures of them celebrating Karwa Chauth on her Instagram account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of the couple showered love on the video. One wrote, "My whole heart! The way she touched his feet, Rahul did too! It's about being equals, that's how beautiful my Dishul is." Another commented, "Awwww. She touched his feet and he started to do the same to let her know she’s his equal."

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021, after a few years of dating. Rahul had proposed to Disha during an episode of Bigg Boss 14 where he was a contestant. She accepted his proposal and they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON