Rahul Vaidya wishes Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-star Anushka Sen on 19th birthday: 'Keep shining'

Singer Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram to wish his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-star Anushka Sen on her 19th birthday. He also posted a picture of them together.

Sharing it, he wrote: "To my fav @anushkasen0408 wish u a very happy 19th birthday. May u keep shining bigger by the day my lil girl." The picture showed Rahul looking Anushka, while the latter posed gleefully for the camera. Anushka replied in the comments box and wrote: "Thank you so muchhh my bus partner!! You made Capetown more fun and special for me!"

Anushka, too, posted pictures and a video from Udaipur to celebrate her birthday. On one set of pictures, Arjun Bijlani wished her a 'happy birthday'.

Anushka was one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town earlier this year.

Speaking about how she got down to being part of the adventure reality show, Anushka told a leading daily, “Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn’t know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show."

She also mentioned how this was the only TV show she loved watching. “This is the only TV show that I love watching. For an actor getting a show like this is a good opportunity. People will get to see a different side of me. Above all, I am going there for the experience," she had added. The actor had been accompanied by her father to Cape Town. She is also the youngest contestant on the show this year.

While in Cape Town, Anushka had shared a then-and-now picture with Shweta Tiwari. Incidentally, the two had previously worked together in the TV show Baal Veer.

Sharing it, she had written: "I’m so happy to meet you and work with you again after so many years! You are such a sweet and humble person. After Baalveer, here we are together in khatron ke khiladi season 11 @shweta.tiwari di wohoooo." Replying to her, Shweta had said: "And you are SOOO talented and BRAVE.. Tu hai Mera chota Packet bada dhamaka.."