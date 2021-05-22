Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen bonds with Baal Veer co-star Shweta Tiwari, shares throwback pic
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen bonds with Baal Veer co-star Shweta Tiwari, shares throwback pic

  • Anushka Sen has shared a throwback picture with Shweta Tiwari as she took a trip down memory lane. The duo is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sen shared a throwback picture with actor Shweta Tiwari as she took a trip down memory lane. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a then and now picture recalling their time together working for Baal Veer serial.

In the serial, Anushka played the role of Meher Dagli and Shweta that of MahaBhasm Pari. The photo was clicked in 2015. Her caption read, "@shweta.tiwari di!! 2015 vs 2021 wohoooo".

The duo is currently in Cape Town along with several other celebs shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Anushka also shared a post on Instagram with a series of pictures of the duo in the South African city. "I’m so happy to meet you and work with you again after so many years! You are such a sweet and humble person. After Baalveer, here we are together in khatron ke khiladi season 11 @shweta.tiwari di wohoooo."

Reacting to her post, Shweta replied, "And you are SOOO talented and BRAVE.. Tu hai Mera chota Packet bada dhamaka.." Fans also poured their love taking to the comments section. One wrote, "Anu you are also sweet,cute and humble person..." Another said, "We all Love this bonding of you both." A third commented, "You both are looking so beautiful."

Khatron Ke Khiladi is Anushka's first reality show. Earlier speaking to a leading daily, she had said, “Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn’t know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show."

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros' new movie DC League of Super-Pets

She had added, “This is the only TV show that I love watching. For an actor getting a show like this is a good opportunity. People will get to see a different side of me. Above all, I am going there for the experience." Anushka is the youngest contestant on the show this year and travelled with her father.

