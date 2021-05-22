Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Dwayne Johnson to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros' new movie DC League of Super-Pets
Dwayne Johnson is producing the movie through his company Seven Bucks Productions.
Dwayne Johnson to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros' new movie DC League of Super-Pets

DC League of Super-Pets is a fictional team of super-powered pets in the DC Universe. Jared Stern will write and direct Warner Bros' film, DC League of Super-Pets.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 12:54 PM IST

The Warner Bros film production company has cast American actor Dwayne Johnson in its upcoming DC League of Super-Pets movie to voice the role of Krypto the Super-Dog.

Variety reported that DC League of Super-Pets is a fictional team of super-powered pets in the DC Universe. The original membership included Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse, with the shape-shifting alien Proty II later joining.

Jared Stern is writing and directing the film, with Sam Levine to co-direct as his debut feature to star Superman's best friend. Dwayne's co-stars have not been cast yet, but the studio hopes to enlist an A-list cast of two- and four-legged heroes and villains.

Dwayne is producing the movie through his company Seven Bucks Productions, along with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, in addition to voicing the main character.

The other team of producers include Patricia Hicks, Jared Stern, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executively producing the film, based on DC characters, according to Variety.

The movie is slated to release in theatres next year on May 20.


