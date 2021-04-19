Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's birthday note for daughter Tia is too cute to miss

As her daughter, Tia Giana turned 3 today, actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson penned down an adorable note for her 'sweetest little one'.

The former pro-wrestler who is one of the most active celebrities on social media posted a picture featuring him holding his daughter in his hands.

The picture of the father and daughter duo posted on Instagram shows a delightful moment to behold.

Taking it to the captions he noted, "Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil' Tia Giana. Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, "got you".

Adding a humorous twist to the caption, the 48-year-old actor wrote, "Now that she's finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question -- "Daddy do you know Aquaman?"

Minutes after Johnson shared the post, it got more than 1 million likes, including one from Bollywood actor Ananya Panday.

Johnson also shared a cute demand from Tia for her birthday breakfast. Check it out:





Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne announced through his social media handles that had begun shooting for his highly-anticipated DC verse movie 'Black Adam', a week ago.



