IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's birthday note for daughter Tia is too cute to miss
The image shows Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Tia Giana.(Instagram/@therock)
The image shows Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Tia Giana.(Instagram/@therock)
trending

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's birthday note for daughter Tia is too cute to miss

Adding a humorous twist to the caption, Dwayne Johnson wrote, "Now that she's finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question -- "Daddy do you know Aquaman?"
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:06 PM IST

As her daughter, Tia Giana turned 3 today, actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson penned down an adorable note for her 'sweetest little one'.

The former pro-wrestler who is one of the most active celebrities on social media posted a picture featuring him holding his daughter in his hands.

The picture of the father and daughter duo posted on Instagram shows a delightful moment to behold.

Taking it to the captions he noted, "Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil' Tia Giana. Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, "got you".

Adding a humorous twist to the caption, the 48-year-old actor wrote, "Now that she's finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question -- "Daddy do you know Aquaman?"

Minutes after Johnson shared the post, it got more than 1 million likes, including one from Bollywood actor Ananya Panday.

Johnson also shared a cute demand from Tia for her birthday breakfast. Check it out:


Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne announced through his social media handles that had begun shooting for his highly-anticipated DC verse movie 'Black Adam', a week ago.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dwayne the rock johnson instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP