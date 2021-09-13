Raj Anadkat responds to Munmun Dutta dating rumours, has a message for 'all the creative people'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat has reacted to dating rumours with co-star Munmun Dutta. Raj took to Instagram, shortly after Munmun shared her reaction post, to address the rumours.

In his message, Raj called the stories, ‘cooked up’. “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense," he wrote.

Earlier, Munmum had called out the media and the general public for spreading and believing the rumours about her. "To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post ‘imaginary’ ‘made up’ articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!” she wrote.

She added, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comments section, even from the so called 'literate' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly age shamed, slut shamed, mom shamed at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India."

Munmun plays Babita on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah while Raj plays Tapu on the show. On the show, Tapu's father Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, is shown to have a crush on Babita.