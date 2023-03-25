Raj Babbar says ‘ghar ka raha na ghat ka’ as people assumed he became rich after joining politics

Raj Babbar is all set to be seen with his three kids Prateik Babbar, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar on The Kapil Sharma Show. The senior actor, who is back on screen with a new show Happy Family - Conditions Apply, made a rare appearance on the show and also talked about his political stint. He had the best reply when Kapil asked him about his fiancial situation. Also read: Happy Family Conditions Apply trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar play Gujarati couple you will fall in love with

Raj Babbar in a still from The Kapil Sharma Show promo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony has shared a promo of the upcoming episode which will be aired on Saturday at 9:30 pm. The caption mentioned: "dekhiye kaise Kappu ke sawaal kholenge Raj Babbar ke zindagi ke kuch romanchak kisse (watch how Kapil's questions will reveal some interesting anecdotes of Raj Babbar's life)!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It shows Kapil Sharma asking Raj Babbar if after joining politics, producers who had not paid him for his work earlier, had approached him with the pending amount. But Raj claimed that the opposite has happened to him. He said, “Main jab social life mein chala gya, to jinhone ne paise dene they unhone bhi dena band kardiya. Unko laga ki Raj ji ko ab paiso ki kya zarurat hogi. Bada galat impression hai na politicians ka ki ek baar politics mein chale gaye fir to aap 100-500 crore ke aadmi to ban hi jate ho (When I ventured into politics, those who were supposed to pay me also stopped giving me money. They thought why would I need money now. There is a very wrong impression about politicians that if you enter politics, you will be worth 100-500 crores).”

Raj Babbar in a still from The Kapil Sharma Show promo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing his own case, he added, “Humara kya hua, mujh jaisa aadmi na ghar ka raha na ghat ka. Yaha se payment nahi mili aur waha kujh kamaya nahi (in my case, I didn't benefit from anywhere. They didn't pay me and I didn't earn anything here).”

Raj Babbar is a member of the Congress party. He recently made his OTT debut with a comedy show Happy Family - Conditions Apply. It also stars Atul Kulkarni, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanah Kapur and Ayesha Jhulka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON