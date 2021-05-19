Home / Entertainment / Tv / Raja Chaudhary says it's Shweta Tiwari's bad luck that both her marriages failed: 'The pattern is the same'
Raja Chaudhary says it's Shweta Tiwari's bad luck that both her marriages failed: 'The pattern is the same'

  • In a recent interview, Raja Chaudhary said that it is Shweta Tiwari's bad luck that both her marriages did not work. The actor was married to Raja for seven years, which resulted in a divorce before she married Abhinav Kohli in 2013.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST

Raja Chaudhary said it is Shweta Tiwari's bad luck that both her marriages did not work. Shweta was first married to Raja for seven years but divorced in 2007. Shweta then married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but separated from him in 2019. They share a son.

Speaking to a leading daily, Raja said that though her marriages did not work, it doesn't make her a bad person. He added that Shweta is a good wife and an excellent mother.

"The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person," he said.

He also said that Shweta should allow Abhinav to meet his son. "I can't comment anything on that, but yes, one thing I would like to say that Shweta should allow Abhinav to meet his son. She needs to understand that as a couple no matter what the problems might be in a relationship, a father will not harm his own son or daughter. Rest, whatever is happening between them I don't want to get into that at all," Raja added.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari turns Abhinav Shukla's latest muse for a fun video on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, watch

Abhinav had recently accused Shweta of abandoning their son at a Mumbai hotel while she headed to South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He claimed he went 'hotel to hotel' looking for him. Reacting to the claims, Shweta told Bollywood Bubble that she had informed Abhinav about her participation. She added that Abhinav is 'someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids'. However, Abhinav denied the allegations of not contributing towards his son.


