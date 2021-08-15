Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rajeev Khandelwal reacts as fan wants to see him, Aamna Sharif in Bigg Boss: ‘Some thoughts need to be in control’
tv

Rajeev Khandelwal reacts as fan wants to see him, Aamna Sharif in Bigg Boss: ‘Some thoughts need to be in control’

Rajeev Khandelwal appears to be completely against the idea of being a contestant on Bigg Boss. Here is how he reacted to a fan who wanted to see him and Aamna Sharif on the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamna Sharif in Kahiin To Hoga.

Rajeev Khandelwal seems to have no interest in participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss, which involves contestants being locked up inside a house with no access to the outside world for several weeks. He replied to a fan, who wished to see him and his Kahiin To Hoga co-star Aamna Sharif on the show.

“I somehow have a random thought that I’ll see in @BiggBoss one day! #kahintohhoga,” a fan wrote on Twitter, referring to Rajeev and Aamna’s characters in Kahiin To Hoga. The show, inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, aired on Star Plus from 2003 to 2007.

“Kyun aapkey mann mein aisey vichitra khyaal aatey hain (Why do you get such bizarre thoughts)!! I know we are celebrating Independence Day but…like this??? Some thoughts need to be in control :) Love and best wishes,” Rajeev wrote in response to the fan.

Rajeev quit Kahiin To Hoga in 2005 and was replaced by Gurpreet Singh. He has since been a part of shows such as Left Right Left, Sacch Ka Saamna and Juzzbaatt. In 2008, he made his Bollywood debut with Aamir. His filmography includes Shaitan, Table No 21, Samrat & Co, Fever and Pranaam. Apart from this, he has also been seen in web series such as Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and Naxalbari.

Also see: Step inside Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s baby nursery with macrame tapestry and rattan lights

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Rajeev talked about juggling between different mediums. “I don’t look at anything as a risk. I am a very instinctive person I am not really pre-empting what is going to happen. Be it leaving my first hit show (Kahiin to Hoga) or taking up a film like Aamir (2008). When I did the film, I was told no one was keen to be a part of it and that it was not a conventional launch,” he said.

Topics
rajeev khandelwal aamna sharif bigg boss

