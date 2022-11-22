Rajeev Sen says he is in touch with estranged wife Charu Asopa, tells her fans to 'give her all the sympathy she wants'

Amid the ongoing ugly and pubic spat with his estranged wife Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen has said that he is ‘in touch with her’. He shared a video to inform fans that he has been messaging her and wants Charu Asopa to be ‘stable’ because that is the best for their daughter Ziana. (Also read| Charu Asopa moves into new house after separation: ‘Enough for me and Ziana’)

In his vlog, Rajeev said, "I am in touch with her, and on my part, I try to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good. And, then let her do whatever she wants to do. And this is the path she wanted, I keep encouraging her to be positive. Let her feel that she is winning, she is happy, and let her feel that the world is for her."

Rajeev added that Charu's followers should give her all the love, and all the sympathy she wants. He also said that it is important for everybody to accept things and move on and move ahead.

"For me, it is really important that she remains stable because if she stays positive then automatically Zianna is happy," he added. He also said that he will meet his daughter as soon as he gets to visit Mumbai.

Charu and Rajeev announced their separation three years after they got married in 2019. Earlier this year, they celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Ziana together and decided to give their marriage a second chance.

Things did not quite work out well and they announced separation last month. Charu has accused Rajeev of domestic violence. Both have also levelled allegations of cheating.

