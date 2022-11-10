Rajeev Sen claims Charu Asopa 'loves' him, says ‘doors are open for you’: She's crying in front of the camera because...

TV actor Rajeev Sen, who is in the middle of a public spat with his estranged wife, actor Charu Asopa, has said that she still loves him and that is the main reason why she is so emotional. He also said that the doors are open for Charu to return to the family. (Also read: Charu Asopa says video with Karan Mehra was work-related after affair allegation)

Rajeev shared a long vlog and said that it was childish of Charu to speak to the media for “every little thing”, adding that it will only harm her. He also said that one should either work out a marriage or respectfully divorce the spouse if they do not get along.

He added that he has been careful ever since their daughter Ziana arrived. "I can also say things, but I don’t want my baby to get affected. I just want to say, ‘Charu, the doors are open for you. You want to come back to the family because that is where you and Ziana belong. It’s Ziana’s house.’ Life moves on, life is small.”

He also said, “If today Charu is being so emotional, crying in front of the camera, publicly talking like this, the good part – somewhere she loves me. She has love for me and that’s where all the emotions are flowing from. Had she not loved me, it would have been cold blooded. There would just been a divorce and she might have insulted me in her heart. It would be difficult for me to forgive Charu because of what she has said and done.”

He added, “I still feel Charu has a good heart like me. She is a bit misunderstood with not only me but everyone around her. I have known Charu for only 3 years. I have also heard that many marriages start to settle after 3-4 years of being married. With Charu, our good days have been overshadowed by our bad days to extreme unfortunately. But even our good days were too extreme. We were the happiest couple in the world.”

Charu and Rajeev, who married in 2019 and announced separation earlier this year, came together for the first birthday celebrations of their daughter Ziana recently. They decided to give their marriage a second chance but they announced separation once again last month. Both the actors accused each other of cheating. She has even accused him of domestic violence.

