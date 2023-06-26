Rajeev Sen on being trolled for posing with ex-wife Charu Asopa: ‘We don't calculate janta kya bolegi’

Rajeev Sen has responded to those who attack him and his former wife Charu Asopa for posing together in love-filled pictures even after their divorce. Charu and Rajeev finally got their divorce earlier in June after months of speculations and allegations. (Also read: Charu Asopa says being a single mom can be exhausting, frustrating)

Rajeev being trolled for posting pics with Charu

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa pose together.

Rajeev recently met Charu, and their daughter Ziana when they celebrated Father's Day. He also posted a picture with Charu on his Instagram page and the comment box was flooded with a section of people questioning the former couple for allegedly creating drama in the name of separation.

Rajeev's latest post with Charu.

Responding to them, Rajeev said in his latest vlog, “Charu and I are very bindaas when it comes to uploading pictures. If we like a picture or reel, we post it. We do not calculate ki janta kya bolegi, kya sochegi (what will the public think and what will the public say). What they want to think, they will. We will do what we want to.”

Rajeev questions people judging him

He added, "People have individual lives. Usmein agar log judge karte hain ki, 'Yaar abhi toh divorce hua hai, abhi se photo daal di lovey-dovey (Then people want to judge us ‘We got divorced recently and now we are posting lovey-Dovey photos’). Who are you to judge us and tell us ki kya karna chahiye hai aur kya nahi (What should be done and what should not be done)?"

Will they marry again?

Rajeev also addressed speculations about marrying Charu again and said, "It's too early to say anything. Charu and I share a very special bond. It has grown stronger after we have signed the papers. We have understood we cannot part ways only by signing on a paper, especially when we have a child."

Talking about his equation with Charu, Rajeev also said, "I really feel that one should respect every individual and their thoughts, especially when you see our vlogs as fans or well-wishers. I know there's a section of haters. But Charu and I have gone through ups and downs as every couple does. Farak yeh hai ki hum dono ka publicly thoda zyada hua hai (The difference is ours has been much more public). People know about our good and bad times."

Charu and Rajeev's relationship

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen welcomed their first child - daughter Ziana - in 2021 after getting married in 2019. Soon, they announced separation and gave several interviews accusing each other of cheating. After months of separation and being spotted together at family gatherings and functions, they got divorced in June.

