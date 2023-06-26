Charu Asopa says being a single mom can be exhausting, frustrating: 'With Ziana finding a house was difficult'

Charu Asopa has said that being a single mother to young daughter Ziana often gets frustrating and exhausting. The actor added that even finding a house as a single mom was much more difficult than finding a house as a single woman. (Also read: Rajeev Sen offers a role in new show to ex-wife Charu Asopa) Charu Asopa talks about being a single mom and shares how it was difficult to even get a house on rent.

Charu and Rajeev's relationship

Charu married co-star Rajeev Sen in 2019 and welcomed daughter Ziana in November 2021. However, they separated soon. After their initial separation, Charu and Rajeev gave several interviews and accused each other of cheating. After months of separation and being spotted together at family gatherings and functions, they got divorced recently.

Charun on being a single mom

Charu told ETimes, "Sometimes it is exhausting and frustrating but then you have to handle things. Two days ago, she was not having food and I shouted at her, she started staring at me and began to cry, I felt very bad. I also started crying and as a mother sometimes it gets difficult how to handle things. We both are learning with each other."

She added that she experiments with the child's food and daily activities, and they are both growing together as a mother-and-daughter duo. She also mentioned not having support and said that all kids are raised differently, just as all mothers' journeys are different.

Charu on house-hunting

Charu further told the daily, “When I was single, I did not struggle much to find a house but with Ziana finding a house was difficult. Roz ghar dekhne jaana (Going house-hunting every day) with my daughter and then there were days when everything would get finalised but at the last minute something would happen and I would not get the house. I’m a single mother and top of that an actress so people don’t easily offer their house for rent.”

She added that many things happened at the same time, and it got frustrating for her, though she did not have any option. She also said that carrying young Ziana around during house-hunting meant they had to stop the car often to feed the little one.

