Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa officially divorced; he says ‘there are no goodbyes’

After a long journey of breakup and patch-up, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are officially divorced. The couple got married in June 2019. Almost four years later, they are ready to start their own different journey while still caring for their daughter Ziana as co-parents. (Also read: Charu Asopa: I want to be cordial with Rajeev for Ziana) Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have officially been divorced.

Rajeev confirms the divorce

Rajeev confirmed the news to Times of India. “We are divorced,” he told them on being asked. He also later took to Instagram and penned a short note about their divorce. “There are no goodbyes. Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter,” he wrote.

The long road to divorce

Before they officially called it quits, Rajeev and Charu tried many times to be a couple. They would split, give interviews about their failing relationships to the media and come back together, keeping their fans guessing about their real status.

Charu even accused him of hitting her. She said he would vanish for weeks or months following every altercation and block her from all modes of communication so that she could not reach him or know his whereabouts. “Days before the (Covid-19) lockdown, he left me for three months. I was alone during that time. The final straw was when he left home and stayed in a hotel for two days. I realised that he is 45 and I can’t change him. We have had a lot of issues, but I was hoping for them to get resolved for the sake of our daughter Ziana. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen… Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” she told TOI in an interview last year.

No alimony

In the same interview, Rajeev had said that Charu didn't want any alimony. However, he wanted to provide for his daughter ‘financially’ and support ‘her education in every way possible’.

Rajeev Sen, who is Bollywood star Sushmita Sen's brother was most recently seen in his own production - the short film Hasrat. He was also offered Bigg Boss but he turned it down. Charu Asopa is known for portraying Revati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev Akhati Pari in the TV series Baalveer, Preeti in the TV series Mere Angne Mein and Piyali in the TV show Jiji Maa.

