Rajiv Adatia slams Shreya Kalra after she calls Shivangi Joshi 'flop' actor on Lock Upp: ‘No one even knows you’

Relationships are shifting rapidly on the reality show Lock Upp. Recently, social media influencer Shreya Kalra was seen at loggerheads with fellow contestants Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala and Pamela Serena. Following the showdown, Shreya spoke to Madhuri Jain Grover and, while discussing the other contestants, targeted TV actors Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. She claimed they were "flop" actors and alleged they had joined the reality show only to revive their careers.

Shreya Kalra called Shivangi Joshi 'flop' actor on Lock Upp.

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Shreya said that Shivangi's last show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, was a “flop" and even went on to claim that Harshad wasn't getting work outside because of his alleged arrogance. Shreya's comments did not go down well with TV personality Rajiv Adatia.

'You can’t even act or host'

Rajiv took to his Instagram Stories to call out Shreya Kalra for her remarks against Shivangi on Lock Upp 2. “Shreya Kalra did you just say “Shivangi Joshi is a flop who’s come to revive her career!" Tu hai kon?? You will never be in the league of Shivangi. No one even knows you! She’s had more hit shows than you have had hot dinners!! Shivangi is classy one thing you will never be! You can’t even act or host! What are you even on about! You cry people troll you and want sympathy it’s because you have a gutter mouth and talk non stop crap! Never compare yourself to Shivangi Joshi! Ever!! #lockup2," he wrote.

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Rajiv Adatia slams Shreya Kalra

Rajiv calls out Shreya for being rude, age-shaming other contestants

{{^usCountry}} He added, “I’m sorry, but I can’t stand people who target others just for screen time. I have five friends on that show, and all I’ve seen from this girl is constant swearing, degrading people, being verbally abusive, age-shaming, and talking nonstop rubbish. That’s not strength, and it’s certainly not entertainment. Then people say, “Love her or hate her, she’s giving content because everyone’s talking about her." Being talked about for all the wrong reasons isn’t something to celebrate. Crass behaviour isn’t content." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I’m sorry, but I can’t stand people who target others just for screen time. I have five friends on that show, and all I’ve seen from this girl is constant swearing, degrading people, being verbally abusive, age-shaming, and talking nonstop rubbish. That’s not strength, and it’s certainly not entertainment. Then people say, “Love her or hate her, she’s giving content because everyone’s talking about her." Being talked about for all the wrong reasons isn’t something to celebrate. Crass behaviour isn’t content." {{/usCountry}}

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“She’s attacking hardworking people, trying to damage reputations and careers, when she herself has only just arrived on the scene. I genuinely had to Google who she was before she walked on stage because I had no idea. I’ve never liked bullies, and I never will. If you come after people I care about, don’t expect me to stay quiet. Loyalty matters, and I’ll always stand up for my friends," he concluded.

Rajiv Adatia slams Shreya Kalra

What did Shreya Kalra say?

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In the latest episode, Shreya took aim at Harshad and Shivangi's careers. She said, “I know I am bigger than all of them. Because my life has just begun. This isn’t the only show I have to do and win. I’m going to do a lot more in life. I know that, and I am proud of it. Because I am talented and skilled. I am not here to revive my career like them. Like, all my shows are flopping, so let me do a reality show. That way I will regain my audience. Their career is dead. Shivangi’s last show was a flop. No one is giving Harshad work outside. He is arrogant. That’s why he is not married. Because no woman would marry a guy like him."

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For the unversed, Harshad is a celebrated Indian television actor who made his debut in 2006. His most successful and iconic lead roles include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannah, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Left Right Left.

Shivangi Joshi played a pivotal role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later went on to headline Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. She has also starred in shows like Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 (2025).