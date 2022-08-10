Raju Srivastava hospitalised after suffering heart attack while working out in gym, team says 'he is conscious'

Comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, on Wednesday after he suffered a heart attack. According to his brother, Ashish Srivastava, Raju was working out in a gym when he had a heart attack. Raju's team has said that ‘he is doing fine’ and 'is conscious'. (Also Read | Raju Srivastava on Bharti Singh’s arrest over drug charges)

After his hospitalisation, comedian Sunil Pal posted a video on Instagram giving an update on Raju's health. He said in Hindi, "It is a fact that comedy king Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to AIIMS but now he is much better. With all your prayers and God's blessings, he is doing well. He is out of danger. Raju brother, get well soon. All of us love you a lot. It is good news for everyone that he is doing better now. We are waiting for him in Mumbai."

India Today quoted his brother, Ashish Srivastava, as saying, "Kanpur-based comedian, Raju Srivastava, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Board, had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give rest of the information."

In a statement to Indian Express, Raju's team said, “Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious.”

Raju ventured gained fame with the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where he finished the second runner-up. He won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions. He also participated in Bigg Boss 3. Raju also participated in the comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala. He along with his wife participated in Nach Baliye season 6. Raju has appeared in numerous films a

