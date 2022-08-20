Raju Srivastava's brother is sure prayers of fans are being heard, Shekhar Suman says 'things are looking better'

Raju Srivastava is currently under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. His younger brother Deepu Srivastava has said that the prayers of his fans are being heard as he is recovering in the care of the best team of doctors. Shekhar Suman also said “things are looking better” for Raju and he seems to be a litter better than he was on Thursday. Also read: Raju Srivastava’s manager rubbishes reports of comedian being brain dead: ‘He is unconscious'

Raju was working out at the gym on August 10 where he complained of chest pain. He suffered a cardiac arrest after running on the treadmill. He was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi where he underwent angioplasty soon after.

According to ANI, Deepu Srivastava said in a video message that though Raju is still in hospital but he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He said that his brother is receiving the best possible health care facility and is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital.

He also refuted rumours about Raju's condition and urged people to not pay attention to them. He requested Raju's fans to continue showering him with wishes for his well-being. "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy," he said.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Shekhar Suman too shared a health update about Raju. He wrote, "Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in yesterday. The best doctors, and neurosurgeons are attending on him and things are looking better. I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. har har mahadev."

Shekhar Suman tweeted about Raju Srivastava's condition.

Raju shot to fame with comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has appeared in comedy shows and a few films since then. He is currently the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

