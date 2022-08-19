Raju Srivastava’s manager rubbishes reports of comedian being brain dead: ‘He is unconscious'

Raju Srivastava’s manager shared an update about the comedian’s condition and reacted to reports that the comedian was brain dead. In a new interview, Raju’s manager Maqbool dismissed rumours of the comedian’s death and said doctors are working on his treatment. He also urged people to be mindful of Raju’s family when sharing news about his death. Read more: Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, but his condition is slowly getting better, says comedian's manager

Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since then. Last week, Raju's family released a statement on his official Instagram account and said his condition was ‘stable’. His family also requested people to ‘ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated’.

Raju’s family and friends, as well as his team, have been sharing regular health updates with his fans. In a new interview, Raju’s manager Maqbool rubbished death rumours about the comedian. “At 2 am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical, but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment,” he told News18.

Opening up about the recent developments with regards to the comedian’s health, his manager added Raju was not brain dead. “There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it," he said.

Meanwhile, Raju’s wife Shikha Srivastava told ETimes in a recent interview that her husband is stable; she also called him a fighter. "Raju ji’s health is stable and doctors are doing their job very diligently and the entire management is working day and night to make sure that Raju ji gets well soon. We have full faith in them and Raju ji is a fighter and he is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for his health," she said.

Raju is one of the most well-known stand-up comedians in the country and has been seen on many television shows. He shot to fame after participating in the first season of the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He also appeared on the reality show, Bigg Boss season 3. Raju has also worked in films Maine Pyar Kiya, and Baazigar, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON