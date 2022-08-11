Raju Srivastava on ventilator, underwent angioplasty; is responding to treatment: Report

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who was recently admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a heart attack, is currently on ventilator, as per a report. Raju reportedly underwent angioplasty on Wednesday after he was hospitalised. Raju was working out in a gym, when he suffered a heart attack, as per his brother, Ashish Srivastava. (Also Read | Raju Srivastava hospitalised after suffering heart attack while working out in gym)

News agency ANI quoted its sources saying, "Comedian Raju Srivastava is on ventilator at AIIMS Delhi, he is responding to clinical treatment." As per ANI, Raju was running on the treadmill, when he complained of chest pain. He will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

As per news agency PTI, Raju was in the coronary care unit (CCU). "Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)," the source told PTI. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10.45 am.

Srivastava's cousin brother Ashok Srivastava said, "He was doing his routine exercise, and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital." The comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi to be with him.

Earlier, Raju's friend, comedian Sunil Pal said he was doing much better as he shared a video on Instagram. "It is a fact that comedy king Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to AIIMS but now he is much better. With all your prayers and God's blessings, he is doing well. He is out of danger. Raju brother, get well soon. All of us love you a lot. It is good news for everyone that he is doing better now. We are waiting for him in Mumbai," he said in Hindi.

Raju has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has appeared in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season 3. He is the current chairman of the Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

