Raju Srivastava’s condition worsens; he is ‘almost brain dead’, informs aide: ‘Everyone is praying for miracle’

Comedian Raju Srivastva’s condition seems to have worsened. Raju had been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack while working out. He had been on ventilator but his condition was described as ‘stable’ in recent updates from his team. However, on Wednesday, his chief advisor stated that the doctors treating him have said the comedian’s condition has worsened and he is almost in a brain dead condition. Also read: Raju Srivastava had become weak, advised him to take things easy, says Shekhar Suman

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last Wednesday, Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while at a gym. He suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed. He was rushed to AIIMS. After rumours of his death began doing the rounds, his family shared a statement on Friday urging followers to not believe in fake news and rumours. Recent updates have said that he remains under observation but is improving.

On Thursday, speaking to Aaj Tak, Raju’s advisor Ajit Saxena said, “Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju’s brain is not working, almost in dead condition. Heart is also facing problems. We are all worried and everyone is praying. Even his family is unable to understand what’s happening.” He added that their entire team is praying for a miracle now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raju is known for featuring in several films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. Despite having worked in several films earlier, Raju remained on the fringes for the first half of his career. It was after his stint on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 that he gained fame. He went on to appear in the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss and perform in stage shows around the world. He is the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON