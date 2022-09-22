Raju Srivastava’s wife cries inconsolably during comedian’s funeral, son Ayushmaan performs last rites

On Thursday, actor-comedian Raju Srivastava was cremated in Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat as per Hindu rituals. New visuals from his funeral have surfaced where his family, friends and close people are seen during his last rites. His mortal remains were carried in an ambulance decked up with white flowers. Also read: Raju Srivastava's nephew says he died due to 2nd cardiac arrest

Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava broke down during the funeral. She was seen crying inconsolably while their son Ayushmann got teary-eyed during the last rites. Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, director Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Ram Shankar were among others who paid their last respects to the comedian.

Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi. (PTI photos) (PTI)

Meanwhile, several fans also paid their tributes to the comedian. Slogans were also chanted while carrying the mortal remains to the Delhi crematorium. Several celebrities also mourned the loss of Raju on social media and extended condolences to the family.

Raju Srivastava was 58. He died on Wednesday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days of hospitalisation. He was admitted to AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack.

On August 10, Raju experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym in a Delhi hotel. His trainer rushed him to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the family will hold a prayer meet soon. Raju's brother Dipoo told PTI that they are yet to decide the venue for the same.

Raju Srivastava rose to fame after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. Besides the show, he was a part of the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and was also popularly known as Amitabh Bachchan’s mimic. He appeared in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Baazigar. He also served as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

