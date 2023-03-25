Rakesh Roshan reveals this actor was originally signed for Karan Arjun before Salman Khan

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has confirmed it was Ajay Devgn who was first signed for the 1995 hit, Karan Arjun, before Salman Khan stepped in the role. The film featured Salman alongside Shah Rukh Khan and went on to be a hit at the box office besides winning at several award shows. Rakesh made the reveal on the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol, on which he was a special guest. Also read: AI imagines Shah Rukh Khan as Rambo, Ajay Devgn as Maximus and Anupam Kher as Yoda. See pics

Rakesh Roshan talked about his film Karan Arjun on Indian Idol.

Sony shared the promo of the special episode with the caption: “Jaaniye Rakesh Roshan Ji ke movies ke kayi unsune kahaaniyan (listen to several unheard stories about Rakesh Roshan's films)!” It shows host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asking Rakesh Roshan about films which had some actors saying no to them after being signed for the project.

Rakesh went on to reveal that it was Ajay Devgn who was cast in Karan Arjun, before the role went to Salman Khan. He also revealed that the film was titled Kaynaat then and not Karan Arjun, with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn as the lead actors. “Ajay kisi wajah se nahi kar paaye picture (Ajay could not do the film due to some reason),” he said.

Rakesh also revealed how Kareena Kapoor was signed for his 2000 directorial Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai but she could not do the role due to some reason. The film marked the Bollywood debut of his son Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel played the female lead.

Karan Arjun had Salman in the role of Karan and Shah Rukh in the role of Arjun. Both of them had double roles in the film. Interestingly, the other name of Salman's character was Ajay. It was a story of reincarnation and had Raakhee in the role of their mom. Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni played the female leads. The film is still known for its cult dialogue: “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge (my Karan Arjun will come)”.

Rakesh is now excited to return with Krrish 4. A new update on the film is still awaited. The Indian Idol episode would air during the weekend on Sony at 8 pm.

