Rakhi Sawant breaks down, says ex-husband Ritesh is controlling her social media accounts: 'I didn't change passwords'

Rakhi Sawant was seen crying inconsolably with boyfriend Adil Khan by her side on Friday night as she visited the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai to file a complaint after all her social media accounts and online payment methods were allegedly hacked by her ex-husband Ritesh. She said Ritesh is jealous of her new boyfriend Adil and therefore seeks revenge. Also read: Rakhi Sawant says boyfriend Adil Khan bought a house in her name in Dubai, gifted her BMW: 'His love is true'

Rakhi revealed that when they were together, Ritesh was handling her social media accounts but after their separation, she did not change the passwords.

"I have come to the police station because my ex-husband Ritesh is troubling me a lot. He has hacked my Instagram, Facebook, and my gmail account. He has entered his number and name in all my accounts. When we were together, he was handling my social media accounts and after we separated I did not change the passwords. I thought we had parted amicably and he would not take any revenge on me. But he is in revenge mode. He has clearly told me that he will destroy me. Today we all earn money from Instagram account and he has hacked that," she told ETimes.

Adil also added how they tried to change it by adding an authenticated password but it’s not happening because Ritesh has added his own id in her Gmail account. "All the passwords and OTPs are going to him. She can’t access her Google pay or phone pay also," he said.

Further talking about how Ritesh has vowed to take revenge against her, Rakhi said, "He is writing nasty stuff on my account about Colors TV. They will think I am writing it. He wants me to get banned by the channel and ruin my relationship with Salman Khan Bhai. He tells me that last time, you got to enter Bigg Boss because of me, now I will see how you will enter Bigg Boss with Adil. He is using abusive language on Instagram."

She also said that Ritesh has warned her that he will be filing 10 cases against her in Bihar court to trouble her for a long time.

