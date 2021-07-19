Rakhi Sawant has only ‘duaayein’ for Rahul Vaidya but gifts diamond set to Disha Parmar, watch

Rakhi Sawant gifted Disha Parmar a diamond jewellery set but for Rahul Vaidya, she only had good wishes. Rakhi showed the present to the paparazzi as she attended Rahul and Disha’s wedding.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant could be seen posing with Vikas Gupta for the paparazzi. She showed them the diamond set that she got for Disha Parmar and on being asked what she got for Rahul Vaidya, she and Vikas said, “Rahul ke liye humari duaayen hai (Rahul has our blessings).”

The clip also showed Rakhi gifting the diamond set to Disha, who said, “Oh, wow.” She also called the gift ‘very beautiful’.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rakhi wished for Rahul and Disha to have children ‘soon’. She wrote, “Rahul ko Finally Disha Mil gayi. Shaadi me disha ke liye Surprise gift tha #Kundanjewellers ka Diamond set. I hope @dishaparmar ko bhi utna hi pasand aaya hoga (Rahul finally got Disha. I surprised her with a diamond set at the wedding. I hope Disha liked it as much as I did). Both should have kids also soon.”

Rahul and Disha got married on Friday (July 16) in the presence of close friends and family members. They announced their wedding date earlier this month with a joint statement and sought everyone’s love and blessings.

Last year, while Rahul was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, he realised his love for Disha. On her birthday in November, he asked her to marry him. She publicly accepted the proposal in February, when she entered the show as a guest in the Valentine’s Day episode.

Rahul is currently seen as a contestant on the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show airs on Colors on weekends at 9.30 pm.