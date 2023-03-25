Rakhi Sawant hosts iftar party, internet calls her ‘Amar Akbar Anthony in one life'

Rakhi Sawant is seemingly observing Roza this year. On Saturday, she hosted an Iftar party where she was joined by friends and the media reached there to click their photos. After pictures of Rakhi's iftar party arrived online, many shared mixed reactions to them. Also read: Rakhi Sawant says she won't be able to forgive estranged husband Adil, but is praying he gets bail soon

Rakhi Sawant turns host for an iftar party at her house. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video features Rakhi in an all-black outfit. She sat in front of quite a large spread including fruits and other dishes. She was joined by her friends as Rakhi broke her fast with a date. She prayed before having her food.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Rakhi's iftar party, a user took to the comment section and wrote, “She is Christian sometime..she is Muslim sometimes..what ever be happy.” “Jo bhi Karo bas Dil saaf rako.sab darm ek hai bas Mane ke tarike alag hai (Do whatever you want, every religion is the same just their rules are different),” added another one. Someone also commented, “Amar Akbar Anthony in one life...”

Rakhi Sawant turns host for an iftar party at her house. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Rakhi said she tied the knot with her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani following a court marriage and a nikkah ceremony. According to a marriage certificate, shared by her, she allegedly converted to Islam as Fatima. She is at times seen offering namaz and wearing hijab and burqa in public.

Earlier, Rakhi had posted on Instagram that she kept her first Roza during the auspicious month of Ramzan. She shared a video of herself and wrote, “My first Roja.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakhi married her boyfriend Adil in 2022 and kept it a secret. Just a few weeks after announcing that she was married to him, Rakhi had filed an FIR against Adil for alleged domestic violence and for mishandling her funds. She also accused him of cheating on her. Following this, Adil was arrested.

Meanwhile, an FIR against Adil in Mysuru has been filed after an Iranian student accused him of rape. In the complaint, he was accused of raping, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing a female student, who came to India from Iran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.