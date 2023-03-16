Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakhi Sawant says she won't be able to forgive estranged husband Adil, but is praying he gets bail soon

Rakhi Sawant says she won't be able to forgive estranged husband Adil, but is praying he gets bail soon

Published on Mar 16, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Insisting that she will never be able to forgive her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant says that she still prays that he gets bail.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani announced their mariage in January this year.
Rakhi Sawant said that she may never be able to completely forgive estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, but she still prays that he gets bail soon. Adil was arrested last month after Rakhi filed an FIR against him. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani threatened her in court)

Just a few weeks after announcing that she was married to him, Rakhi had filed an FIR against Adil for alleged domestic violence and for mishandling her funds. She also accused him of cheating on her. Adil was arrested in February.

On her way to Dubai, Rakhi talked to the media and said that she wants Adil to get bail. "Aaj subah mai namaz padhi aur mere dil me khayal aya ki ramzan ka matlab hota hai logon ko maaf karna. Adil ko mai maaf to nahi kar sakti dil se but ye dua karti hun Mysore court me bail jaaye (I was offering my prayer this morning and had a thought. Ramzan is the month of forgiveness. I may not be able to forgive Adil, but I pray that he gets bail in the court)." Ramzan will reportedly start Wednesday evening (March 22) and is expected to end by April 21, this year.

Rakhi added, "I was a good wife to him but he ruined my life. I shouldn't have loved him so much. I want him to get out on bail, however, the allegations are very serious. I want to send a message to him through the media, 'Adil, if you get bail, then don't ruin someone else's life. Try changing yourself and if you get married now then please don't mistreat that person as you did to me.' I will never get back to him. I want to lead my life alone henceforth. I am praying for him and his well-being."

Last month, an FIR was lodged against Adil in Mysuru after an Iranian student accused him of rape. In the complaint, he was accused of raping, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing a female student, who came to Mysuru from Iran.

