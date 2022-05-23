Rakhi Sawant on getting boyfriend's ex-girlfriend's call: 'Adil Durrani is just mine, we are going to get married'

Rakhi Sawant has responded to reports that she got a call from a girl who claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of her current boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi had announced her new boyfriend earlier this month, and revealed that he is six years younger to her. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Durrani is 6 years younger)

Rakhi had claimed to be married to Ritesh, whom she introduced last year when she appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. However, it was soon revealed that he had a wife, who levelled allegations of domestic violence against him. While Rakhi defended him on the charges, she later announced separation from him and even claimed that their marriage was never valid.

Responding to reports of Roshina Delvari calling her, Rakhi told ETimes, "Roshina's call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai (Adil is only mine). She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married." The daily also contacted Roshina but she refused to talk at all. Roshina and Adil were reportedly together for four years. The report added that Rakhi spoke to Adil about the call and he convinced her that Roshina is his ex, not present.

In another interview, she also said Adil's family is yet to accept her because is a glamorous person. The family does not like the way she dresses, she had said.

Recently, Rakhi had revealed that her friend gifted her a BMW car. Rakhi had posted a video with the car on Instagram and wrote, "My new car gifted by my @shellylather."

Rakhi had posted a video of herself in late April, and informed fans that she was getting her ‘Ritesh’ tattoo removed. The video was shot inside a tattoo studio. Ritesh and Rakhi reportedly got married in 2019.

