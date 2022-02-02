Rakhi Sawant raves about gluten-free cake, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik, Umar and more attend Shamita Shetty's birthday. Watch

Shamita Shetty got a big bash on Wednesday as she celebrated her 43rd birthday with friends and family. The party was organised at her sister Shilpa Shetty's new restaurant in Mumbai.

In attendance were Shamita's boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij and others. Raqesh's sister and parents also arrived for the party.

Raqesh Bapat with his family, with Shamita; and Rashami Desai with Umar Riaz.

Jay Bhanushali with Mahhi Vij; Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai with Rajiv Adatia.

Rakhi Sawant even took to Instagram to share multiple videos from the bash. In one video, she could be heard singing the birthday song with others as Shamita cut her cake. Shamita's mother, Sunanda Shetty told Rakhi that the cake was gluten-free, something that got her very excited.

Earlier in the day, Shamita also cut a cake outside the restaurant in the presence of paparazzi and media. She wore a bright red dress for the party.

Shamita left the Bigg Boss 15 house earlier this week. While she was declared the third runner up, the trophy was won by Tejasswi Prakash. Among the finalists on the show, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra were not seen at Shamita's party.

Shamita was a part of Bigg Boss OTT as well, which aired on Voot before Bigg Boss 15. There, she met Raqesh and fell for him. Raqesh also arrived for a short while on Bigg Boss 15 but had to leave due to ill health. All through the season, Raqesh voiced his support for Shamita through romantic posts on Instagram.

Ahead of the finale, he also visited the show and confronted Tejasswi for accusing Shamita of eyeing her boyfriend Karan. "Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko (I felt like breaking the TV, I was so angry),” Raqesh had said.

