Rakhi Sawant returns to Instagram, days after saying ex-husband Ritesh Singh hacked her account: 'I am back'

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rakhi Sawant was seen crying outside Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor and reality TV personality revealed she was at the police station to file a complaint against her ex-husband Ritesh Singh, who she said hacked her social media accounts. Rakhi's boyfriend Adil Khan joined her as she visited the police. On Sunday, Rakhi informed her Instagram followers that her account was restored. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant breaks down, says ex-husband Ritesh is controlling her social media accounts: 'I didn't change passwords'

Sharing a picture with, “I am back” written on it, Rakhi shared on Instagram, “Hello everyone I am back on my Instagram . After all the nonsense which happened to me last night. Thank u. Love and love.”

Rakhi Sawant to Instagram

Actor Ridhima Pandit commented on Rakhi's post, “Yayieee.” Rakhi's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi said, “Welcome back Rockstar.” One Instagram user asked, “Are you really back or Ritesh wrote this?" Another one commented, “Oh wow! You are finally back.”

On Sunday, Rakhi told ETimes, “I have come to the police station because my ex-husband Ritesh is troubling me a lot. He has hacked my Instagram, Facebook, and my gmail account. He has entered his number and name in all my accounts. When we were together, he was handling my social media accounts and after we separated I did not change the passwords. I thought we had parted amicably and he would not take any revenge on me. But he is in revenge mode. He has clearly told me that he will destroy me. Today we all earn money from Instagram account and he has hacked that.”

Further talking about how Ritesh wanted to spoil her career, Rakhi said, "He is writing nasty stuff on my account about Colors TV. They will think I am writing it. He wants me to get banned by the channel and ruin my relationship with Salman Khan Bhai. He tells me that last time, you got to enter Bigg Boss because of me, now I will see how you will enter Bigg Boss with Adil. He is using abusive language on Instagram."

Ritesh and Rakhi married in 2019. The couple entered Bigg Boss 15 as VIP contestants. Soon after the show got over, Rakhi and Ritesh got separated and filed for divorce. However, after Ritesh's first wife filed a case against him, Rakhi declared that her marriage with him was not valid, hence there was no need for a divorce.

