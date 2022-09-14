Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant reveals her 'possessive' boyfriend Adil got into fight with actor over her romantic scene: 'He hit him'

Rakhi Sawant reveals her 'possessive' boyfriend Adil got into fight with actor over her romantic scene: 'He hit him'

tv
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 08:48 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani have been dating for last couple of months. In a new interview, Rakhi said that she witnessed Adil's possessive side recently during a shoot.

Rakhi Sawant introduced her boyfriend Adil Durrani to her fans in May.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rakhi Sawant has said in a new interview that her ‘possessive boyfriend’ Adil Durrani got into a fight with an actor, while she was shooting for a project. Rakhi said that the incident happened when the actor was doing a romantic scene with her, that lead to Adil ‘lose his calm’. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant dances with BF Adil Durrani in a hospital room before her 'surgery'. Watch

Rakhi and Adil have been dating for a few months. The couple often grabs attention for the PDA romance and their fun conversation with the paparazzi. Rakhi and Adil recently featured together in a music video titled Mere Dil Mein Rehne Layak Nahi. In a new interview, Rakhi revealed how Adil got into a fight, while they were shooting for the song.

Rakhi told ETimes, “There was a romantic scene with Raj sir and Adil was not aware. I was told about the scene on the spot where the villain would come and romance me. This will shock and hurt the hero and he will leave from there disheartened. That was the scene all about, it was done to justify the song, Tu Mere Dil Mein Rehne Layak Nahi. The moment the scene started and the villain started romancing me, Adil lost his cool, and the possessive boyfriend came out. He went to hit the onscreen villain. It actually happened in real life. He got into a real fight. You can ask Akshay, our director. Then Raj sir calmed him down and explained to him that it is all acting. It is not real.”

In May, Rakhi introduced her boyfriend, Adil to her fans, just a few months after her divorce. She posted a video on Instagram and shared her plans of entering the next season of Bigg Boss with her boyfriend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
rakhi sawant's husband rakhi sawant
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP