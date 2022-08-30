Rakhi Sawant dances with BF Adil Durrani in a hospital room before her 'surgery'. Watch

Rakhi Sawant shared a video from her hospital room on Instagram. In the video Rakhi was seen shaking a leg with her boyfriend Adil Durrani. Sharing the clip, Rakhi also informed her fans that she recorded a video just before her surgery. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant says boyfriend Adil Khan planning to buy '10 apartments in Dubai': 'Wahan flats saste hain'

Sharing the clip, Rakhi wrote, “Dance doesn’t leave me in an condition #Hospital pre surgery dance." She also added Tanishk Bagchi's song Aafat to the video.

Sofia Hayat commented, “What surgery? I am praying and sending blessings. Nothing will go wrong. Your life is on track..you have Adil and your health.” Television actor Nisha Rawal wrote, “Cutie! Please recover soon.” One fan said, “Why are you at that hospital? What happened to you?” Another one joked about Adil's move and wrote, “Adil's dance is very funny. Hahaha.”

In May, Rakhi introduced her boyfriend, Adil to her fans, just a few months after her divorce. She posted a video on Instagram and shared her plans of entering the next season of Bigg Boss with her boyfriend. Since then, the two have became regulars on paparazzi and fan accounts on social media and are often spotted talking about their love life. In the same month, they flew to Dubai to meet his family. Rakhi had earlier shared that Adil gifted her a BMW car.

Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh Singh, with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 15. However, they parted ways after Rakhi learnt that he was already married. In June, Rakhi had claimed that Ritesh hacked her social media handles. She also said that Ritesh has warned her that he will be filing 10 cases against her in Bihar court to trouble her for a long time.

