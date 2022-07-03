Rakhi Sawant says boyfriend Adil Khan planning to buy '10 apartments in Dubai': 'Wahan flats saste hain'

Actor Rakhi Sawant is dating businessman Adil Khan Durrani. The couple is often spotted together in Mumbai and photographed by the paparazzi. Recently, Rakhi said that Adil was planning to buy some properties in Dubai. She added that the property prices in Mumbai were more expensive than Dubai. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant says Alia Bhatt's baby will give competition to Taimur Ali Khan

In May, Rakhi introduced her boyfriend, Adil to her fans. She posted a video on Instagram and shared her plans of entering the next season of Bigg Boss with her boyfriend. Since then, the two have became regulars on paparazzi and fan accounts on social media and are often spotted talking about their love life.

In a new interaction with Instant Bollywood, Rakhi said, “First we bought one apartment, now he is planning to take 10 apartments because you know what, Dubai mein bohot saste apartments hain (Dubai has flats that are very cheap). Matlab yahan teen flats le lenge toh woh Dubai ke 10 flats ke barabar hain (The cost of three flats in Mumbai is equal to the cost of 10 flats in Dubai). If anyone wants to buy it, you guys can contact me.”

Earlier in May, Rakhi and Adil flew to Dubai to meet his family. Rakhi had earlier shared that Adil gifted her a BMW car. She was previously married to Ritesh Singh, with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 15. However, they parted ways after Rakhi learnt that he was already married.

“Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist. He is very serious about me, else which guy introduces his love so early to his family?” Rakhi told ETimes in May.

Adil is based out of Bengaluru and is six years younger to Rakhi. His cousins live in Dubai and Rakhi claims that his aunt will make his parents understand about their relationship.

