Rakhi Sawant says husband Adil Khan Durrani has come back, days after accusing him of extramarital affair

On Saturday, Rakhi Sawant shared that her husband Adil Khan Durrani had come back to her. The couple got married in 2022 and recently revealed that marital status last month. However, on Thursday, Rakhi accused Adil of having an extramarital affair. She issued a warning to him and his alleged girlfriend and stated she was not going to be quiet. The actor added that she was willing to forgive him if he ended his affair and returned. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant issues warning to husband Adil amid extramarital affair allegations: 'I don't want to end up in a fridge')

Speaking to the media after her mother Jaya's prayer meet, Rakhi shared that Adil had returned and she was happy to be a wife again. In a video shared on a paparazzo account, she can be seen getting in a car with her friend, smiling at the media. She announced, "Aaj main bahot khush hoon mera Adil aa gaya. Mera Adil mere zindagi mein wapis aa gaya sab ko chor chad ke. Rakhi biwi hai, biwi hain. 36 aayegi, 36 jaayegi. Rakhi biwi hain, Rakhi, Rakhi hain. Yay! Mujhe maloom hain biwi ka power sabse zyada hota hain. (Today, I'm very happy. My Adil has returned to my life, leaving everyone behind. Rakhi is a wife. Many women have come and left. But Rakhi is a wife, I know that a wife's power is the most important)."

Rakhi's mother Jaya died earlier this week after battling cancer for a long time. On January 29, she had shared a statement on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “With deep sorrow, I, Rakhi Sawant, inform you (about) the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions... I’m sad to say that she is gone... join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12 noon.” Jaya was buried at the Oshiwara Christian Graveyard in Mumbai later that day.

Adil had been by her side for the funeral and other arrangements. Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Rashmi Desai had also attend her mother's funeral and consoled the actor when they met her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON