Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person: 'Respect everyone, they may become PM one day'

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that an injustice has been done against the food delivery person who was accused by a social media influencer of physical violence recently. Rakhi said that the least people can do is respect individuals who deliver food to them.

Rakhi was speaking to the paparazzi outside the gym, where she was asked about the incident. Earlier this month, a Bengaluru-based influencer named Hitashee had accused a Zomato delivery person of beating her after an altercation. The delivery person, Kamaraj, has said that he is innocent.

"I am very sad," Rakhi said in a video posted by a paparazzi account, adding in Hindi, "These people come and cure your hunger. Respect them, love them; they're out there working during Covid times. Give them some water; I do."

She continued, "Respect each and every person. You never know, a Zomato guy could become the Prime Minister one day. Respect everyone, because the only thing we can give freely is love."

Also read: Kamya Panjabi says she believes Zomato delivery person, can see innocence in his 'eyes'

The influencer, in a video posted on Instagram, had accused the delivery person of punching her and running away after an altercation about her delivery being delayed. Kamaraj has denied the claims, and has said that the woman injured herself while trying to attack him. Zomato has said that it has suspended Kamaraj, although it is paying for his legal fees, as well as for Hitashee's medical expenses. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the priority is for the 'truth' to prevail, and added that the delivery person has an outstanding 4.75 rating on the platform.

Previously, actors Kamya Panjabi, Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Roy and others have tweeted in support of Kamaraj.