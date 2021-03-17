IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing. Watch video
Rakhi Sawant spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rakhi Sawant takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing. Watch video

  • Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:04 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant was in high spirits when she wrapped her workout session on Tuesday. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Rakhi posed for some photos, but got flustered after she couldn't locate her car.

The cameramen present at the venue offered to help and guided her to her car. Rakhi followed their lead, twirling and smiling for them and onlookers watching the events unfold. "Bigg Boss rocks," Rakhi laughed, as she continued to follow the photographers. However, her happiness was short-lived when she reached her car and found her driver missing.

Rakhi dialled his number to enquire about his whereabouts. "Kidhar hai tu? Kidhar hai? Main toh car ke paas kadhi hu. Line maar raha hai kya kisi ko kone mein bait ke? Kiske saath baita hai? (Where are you? I am standing beside the car. Are you busy flirting with someone in the corner? Who are you sitting with?)" she asked over the phone.

"Batao mera driver, kone mein baitke love, lapata kar raha hai. (Look at my driver, sitting in the corner and busy romancing)," she told the paparazzi. "Wo dekho dekho kaise bhaag ke aa raha hai apni girlfriend ko chod ke (Look, look, how he's running and coming, leaving his girlfriend behind)," she announced before asking her driver again about his whereabouts.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant thanks Salman Khan for helping in mom's treatment, says he told her to keep details private

Rakhi was among the finalists of Bigg Boss 14. The actor opted to take home the cash price of 14 lakh instead of competing for the title. She revealed she will use the money for her mother Jaya's cancer treatment. Rakhi also informed a leading daily that she and her mysterious husband have been approached for a reality show. Asked if it was Nach Baliye 10, Rakhi said, "I don't want to talk about it much. Things are in the pipeline. The makers are talking to Ritesh because he is a big businessman. I initially thought 400 people are working under him but I recently learnt that he is managing 10,0000 employees. If he comes to India to do the show, he will have to leave his work for three-four months and be here."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rakhi sawant

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant poses for a selfie with a man.
Rakhi Sawant poses for a selfie with a man.
tv

Rakhi teaches 'uncle' how to take a selfie, after he fumbles in front of her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • An 'uncle' approached Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant for a selfie but apparently didn't know how to take one. Watch what happened next.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant's new video is about Kajol and Priyanka Chopra.
Rakhi Sawant's new video is about Kajol and Priyanka Chopra.
tv

Rakhi deepfakes as Kajol, Priyanka, fan says 'You are more attractive'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant transformed into Kajol from My Name Is Khan and then, Priyanka Chopra from Gunday, in new video. She asked fans which of the two they preferred.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni pose for the paps.(Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni pose for the paps.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:04 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
tv

Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after he and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
tv

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmi Desai and Nandish Sandhu participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.
Rashmi Desai and Nandish Sandhu participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.
tv

Rashami opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi thanks Salman for helping her, says he told her to keep details private

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said that she would like to keep the details of how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail have helped her private, because they've asked her to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh offered Nach Baliye 10? Actor reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has hinted that she and her mysterious husband Ritesh have been offered Nach Baliye 10. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also revealed that the mysterious man is planning on visiting India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, which has a spectacular view of the Mumbai skyline.
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, which has a spectacular view of the Mumbai skyline.
tv

Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:48 PM IST
  • Take a tour of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Mumbai apartment, which recently welcomed a new member, their son Aaravv. See pictures and videos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted by paparazzi.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted by paparazzi.
tv

Jasmin says 'mera aaj hi challan hua hai' as paparazzi asks her to remove mask

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted with boyfriend Aly Goni during an outing in Mumbai on Monday. The photographers asked them to pose without their masks when Jasmin revealed she had just been fined for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan's team issues statement to say she has tested negative for coronavirus.
Gauahar Khan's team issues statement to say she has tested negative for coronavirus.
tv

Gauahar's team insists she is following all BMC norms after actor gets booked

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • Gauahar Khan's team shared a test report of Gauahar Khan testing negative for Covid-19, said she is following all guidelines of BMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin developed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin developed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul says his equation with Jasmin improved 'because of her boyfriend' Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has said that his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin improved partly because he is good friends with her boyfriend, Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Singh (Sourced photo)
Param Singh (Sourced photo)
tv

Param Singh: More experiments should be done on TV

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Kanpur-born actor Param Singh feels that most times, daily soaps are blamed for being regressive but when new experiments are done on TV, they fall flat!
READ FULL STORY
Close
A mother to two kids, actor Chahatt Khanna started her apparel brand three years ago.
A mother to two kids, actor Chahatt Khanna started her apparel brand three years ago.
tv

Chahatt Khanna: People think I have lot of money and I don’t need acting work, that is not true

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Actor Chahatt Khanna says she is now ready to get back and take up more acting assignments but she maintains how she has to battle people’s perception about her that she does not need work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
tv

Did you know Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, appeared on Splitsvilla?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While she is known as a sports presenter, there was a time she was known for her stint on Splitsvilla 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP