Rakhi Sawant says Karan Johar checked in on her on mother after surgery, reveals she refused to take help from husband

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that she refused to accept any help from her 'husband' Ritesh during her recent troubles, and described him as a 'WhatsApp friend' whom she married out of desperation, because a goon was hounding her.

In an interview, she said that Ritesh agreed to marry her if it would get her out of the tough spot. But he told her that because he was a 'very big businessman' he couldn't marry her 'publicly'.

Rakhi told RJ Siddharth Kannan that Ritesh yelled at her for talking about him on Bigg Boss, and revealing that he was already married. "I spent seven-eight months during lockdown in sadness," she said in Hindi. "Nobody knows what I was going through, I was in a depression," she added, talking about the time Ritesh's sister alerted her about his previous marriage.

"He called me, asking about my mother's health, but I didn't take any help from him," she said, adding that several Bollywood personalities such as Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Farah Khan, and others, have been checking in on her, as her mother recovers from surgery following cancer treatment.

Rakhi admitted that while she didn't 'love' Ritesh initially, and that he was only a 'WhatsApp friend', she believed that she would eventually fall in love with him. She said she did. She said that after being betrayed in love so many times, she now only looks to God for love. "He has unconditional love for me; people can betray you, but not Him," she said.

Rakhi, who became one of the finalists of Bigg Boss, chose to quit the show with a payout, because she said that she needed the money for her mother's treatment. She also revealed that she had received financial assistance from Salman and Sohail.